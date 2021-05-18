LIVE STREAM: President Biden visits Ford electric vehicle plant in Dearborn

President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DEARBORN, Mich. – President Joe Biden will tour a Ford electric vehicle plant on Tuesday in Dearborn, where he’s expected to deliver remarks on infrastructure and more.

The president is visiting Dearborn to tour Ford’s Rouge Center plant in Dearborn in an effort to help push his massive $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which proposes $174 billion for electric vehicles specifically. The Dearborn plant will soon be building Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning, after the company announced last fall that it would pour nearly $1 billion into plants like the Rouge Center to work on electric vehicles.

During his visit Tuesday, President Biden is also expected to address the chip shortage issue while arguing that the U.S. is not competing when it comes to manufacturing electric vehicle batteries.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks at the plant around 1:40 p.m. -- you can watch live coverage in the video player below: