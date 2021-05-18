Members of local Jewish and Arab communities react to Israel-Palestinian conflict

DEARBORN – A protest was held in solidarity with Palestinians outside of the Dearborn Police Department’s headquarters on Tuesday with thousands in attendance.

One of the youngest demonstrators was a 9-year-old Arab American girl.

“I feel good that I’m protesting ... I like helping people out,” said the girl. “It is very sad and not supposed to happen like that.”

Thousands of protestors many Arab American took to the streets Tuesday during President Joe Biden’s visit to the Dearborn Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

In Metro Detroit Arab and Jewish families are watching developments unfold halfway across the world.

“I think on any side no one is watching TV and going, hooray, someone was killed, everybody is just watching this with sadness,” said Lauren Herrin with the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Diana Kutob’s childhood home is in Sheikh Jarrah, a tiny neighborhood in East Jerusalem at the center of the rising tensions.

“I am so upset. I cry every day,” said Kutob.

She says her family was forced to leave their home and fears others will have to do the same.

“I am so sad that I lived in that house and now I have no memory. They took over,” she said.

As violence escalates in the Middle East many across Metro Detroit are hoping for a peaceful resolution.

“We might not agree on everything, but we are neighbors. We’re brothers and sisters, and that’s really what we all need to remember right now,” said Herrin.

