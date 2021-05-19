Longtime Novi schools worker found murdered inside home; husband arrested, police say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who worked at Novi schools for 30 years was found murdered inside her home after she didn’t show up for work, police said. Her husband has been taken into custody, officials said.

When Tatiana Vuichard, 59, of Commerce Township, didn’t show up for work Monday (May 17), Oakland County deputies were called at 10:46 a.m. to do a welfare check, according to authorities.

Officials said they went to her home in the 4100 block of Chesapeake Circle in Commerce Township and found Vuichard dead on the floor of the bathroom.

An autopsy revealed Vuichard died from slashing wounds to her neck, authorities said. Her death was officially ruled a homicide.

Oakland County officials said Tuesday that Vuichard’s husband, a 61-year-old Commerce Township man, had been taken into custody. They said the suspect remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail.

Vuichard was an administrative assistant for the Novi Community School District, police said. She had worked with the district for 30 years.