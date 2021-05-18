Oakland County woman found dead at home after she didn’t show up for work; husband arrested

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County woman was found dead in the bathroom of her home after she didn’t show up for work Monday, officials said. Her husband was arrested.

Deputies were called at 10:46 a.m. Monday (May 17) to a home in the 4100 block of Chesapeake Circle in Commerce Township for a welfare check.

A 59-year-old woman hadn’t reported to work that morning, and police made contact with her husband to check on her, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the woman’s body on the bathroom floor. Officials said she was “obviously the victim of foul play.”

The woman’s 61-year-old husband was taken into custody and transported to the Oakland County Jail, according to police.

Ad

Detectives continue to investigate.