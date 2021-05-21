Partly Cloudy icon
Northbound I-75 near 9 Mile Road in Hazel Park closed while crews clean up fuel after crash

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

HAZEL PARK, Mich.Northbound I-75 near 9 Mile Road in Hazel Park is closed until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday while crews clean up fuel after a crash.

Troopers were called to the scene at 1:20 p.m. on Friday and discovered a semi-tractor leaking a large amount of fuel. No injuries were reported.

The freeway is closed for cleanup and officials believe it will be back open at 4 p.m.

