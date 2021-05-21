Northbound I-75 near 9 Mile Road in Hazel Park closed while crews clean up fuel after crash

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Northbound I-75 near 9 Mile Road in Hazel Park is closed until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday while crews clean up fuel after a crash.
Troopers were called to the scene at 1:20 p.m. on Friday and discovered a semi-tractor leaking a large amount of fuel. No injuries were reported.
The freeway is closed for cleanup and officials believe it will be back open at 4 p.m.
Click here to view the live traffic map
Freeway Closure: On 05/21 at approximately 1:20PM, troopers were dispatched to N I-75 FWY near 9 Mile Rd, Hazel Park for a semi crash. While there were no injuries, the semi-tractor is leaking a large amount of fuel. The freeway is closed for clean up. Approximate reopening 4 PM pic.twitter.com/Y5W3F1GcPT— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 21, 2021