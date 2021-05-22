Detroit man charged in gas station triple shooting that killed 1, injured 2

DETROIT – A 22-year-old Detroit man named Timothy Charles McGhee Jr. has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Morgan Dawkins.

Dawkins was a Detroit resident and only 19-years-old.

The suspect has also been charged in connection with shooting Detroit residents Angel Davis, 19, and Tyree Harris, 28.

McGhee Jr. has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder and seven counts of felony firearm.

He was expected to be arraigned on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the 34th District Court in Romulus.

Dawkins was an innocent bystander in the shooting. She had just got to the gas station with her friend when shots started being fired.

Her grandmother, Evelyn Lynn and mother, Theresa Dawkins, say the suspect opened fire in the parking lot of a gas station on Detroit’s east side Wednesday.

Dawkins was still in her best friend’s car when they were both shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital and died there.

Ad

READ: 2 uninvolved women shot, 1 killed when argument between men leads to shooting at Detroit gas station

READ MORE: Family in shock after teen bystander killed by stray bullet at Detroit gas station

Authorities say had the bullet that grazed Davis been an inch off, she would have been killed.

Dawkins was also a young mother. Her family said Riley Simone was her world.

READ EVEN MORE: Detroit crime news

WATCH MORE