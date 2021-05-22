Partly Cloudy icon
Gunman in Warren shooting that injured victim still at large

38-year-old victim expected to recover

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

WARREN, Mich. – The Warren Police Department continued its search for an unknown shooter on Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened near the border of Warren and Sterling Heights. It took place Friday on 14 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.

Two men reportedly got into a fight inside a plaza in the area. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot twice.

Police say the victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The shooter is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warren police.

