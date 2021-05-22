Morning Briefing May 22, 2021: Gunman in Warren shooting still at large, health experts concerned Michigan could loosen COVID restrictions too soon, outcome of Gaza war

The Warren Police Department continued its search for an unknown shooter on Saturday.

Police say the shooting took place Friday on 14 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.

Two men reportedly got into a fight inside a plaza in the area. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot twice. He is expected to recover.

The City of Detroit has made a massive effort to get its residents vaccinated.

As of Friday only 25 percent of Detroit residents were fully vaccinated.

The city is preparing for an influx of people as capacity limits will be eased June 1. A month later, mask mandates and gathering limits will be lifted for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Health experts are concerned.

The cease-fire that took effect Friday appears to have halted 11 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, without resolving any of the underlying issues in the decades-old Middle East conflict.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 882,189 as of Friday, including 18,853 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,132 new cases and 38 additional deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 6% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,355 on Thursday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 58 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 111,000 on Thursday. More than 755,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 57.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 46.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

