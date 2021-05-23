Mostly Cloudy icon
Detroit police investigate double-shooting

Both victims expected to survive

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Detroit Police Cruiser
Detroit Police Cruiser (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday that injured two men in Detroit

According to authorities, a 25-year-old man was standing on a porch near the intersection of Harmon Street and Oakland Avenue when he was shot by an unknown person. Police said a 27-year-old man was sitting in a Chevrolet Equinox and was also shot. Both men were taken to a hospital where they are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

