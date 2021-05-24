Michigan businesses navigate new safety rules as workers return

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – With some COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates being lifted thousands of Michigan residents are heading back to work.

Some employers still requiring masks with others ready to move forward without mandates if employees are vaccinated.

Carrie Schochet of Purple Squirrel Advisors and visionary coach Bob Shenefelt are doing something they haven’t done in more than a year, meeting face-to-face with no masks.

Shenefelt has a small office in Royal Oak. The pandemic completely changed how he interacted with clients and now Shenefelt and his own employees are changing things up too.

As the founder and president of her own company Schochet has not only been following rules and suggestions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but also listening to her employees who are just now returning to the office.

“It has been great. It has been very energizing for me to get back to seeing people,” said Schochet.

