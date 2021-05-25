Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Police say Jayda Gresham was last seen at about 4 a.m. on May 24

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Jayda Gresham
Jayda Gresham (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Jayda Gresham, who was last seen on Monday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Jayda was last seen at about 4 a.m. on May 24 in the 17000 block of Ward Street. It was reported that it was not her first time leaving the home without permission.

Police said her mother is concerned for her safety due to a serious medical condition that requires special medical attention.

Jayda GreshamDetails
Age14 years old
Height5′2″
Weight157 pounds
ClothingBlack hoodie with white writing, green shorts, red and yellow Jordan shoes
OtherLong black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and has braces

Police said she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 12th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

