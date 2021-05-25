Driver who struck Plymouth police car on exit ramp says he fell asleep behind wheel

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver who entered an exit ramp too fast and struck a Plymouth Township police car that was parked at a crash scene said he fell asleep behind the wheel, officials said.

Police were at the scene of a two-car crash on the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound I-275 around 11:45 p.m. Monday (May 24), according to authorities.

Michigan State Police said a Plymouth Township officer’s car was parked on the left shoulder behind the crash scene with its emergency lights on.

The driver of a Pontiac Grand Am entered the curved ramp going too fast and lost control of the car on the left shoulder, police said. The Grand Am spun sideways and struck the back of the Plymouth Township police car, officials said.

Ad

Authorities said the Grand Am driver was pinned inside his car while unconscious. He was removed and taken to a nearby hospital with head injuries, officials said. He is stable.

No police officers were injured in the crash, according to MSP.

When police spoke with the driver of the Grand Am, he said he had just left work and fell asleep behind the wheel, officials said.

Police continue to investigate.