Thief pepper sprays Dearborn Heights Kroger employee who tried to stop robbery

A man suspected of robbing the Kroger on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights in May 2021.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man stealing from a Kroger store in Dearborn Heights used pepper spray on an employee as he fled out the door, officials said.

Dearborn Heights police said the incident happened at the Kroger at 26400 Ford Road.

A man was stealing store items and trying to leave when an employee confronted him, officials said. The thief used pepper spray on the employee and fled the store, according to authorities.

Police said the man was about 50 years old, 6 feet, 3 inches to 6 feet, 5 inches tall and had a medium build. He fled in a blue or black Cadillac with a white top, authorities said.

Officials continue to investigate. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-7708.

A vehicle linked to a robbery at the Kroger on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights in May 2021. (WDIV)