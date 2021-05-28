$165K construction vehicle stolen from Clinton Township site

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A $165,000 Caterpillar loader was stolen from a Clinton Township construction site Tuesday.

Despite the weather not cooperating, construction crews were busy Friday at the site, located near the intersection of Hayes Street and 15 Mile Road. The site has lots of heavy equipment, but the Caterpillar loader is noticeably missing. Officials with the Clinton Township Police Department and the Macomb Automotive Theft Squad are working to find the massive machine -- the tires on the loader are about seven feet tall.

Even though the loader was stolen from the site, the crime spree started nearly 12 miles away. Police said the suspect stole another piece of equipment from a different construction site in Mount Clemens, drove it down Gratiot Avenue, parked it at the Clinton Township site and stole the larger loader.

Ad

Police were able to find the first vehicle due to a GPS tracker.

“I’ve got speeds here. He went through some residential areas going 25 miles an hour,” said Det. Paul Collins “He uses them to joyride backhoes and big machinery.”

Unfortunately, with all the construction across Metro Detroit, seeing a loader drive down the road isn’t an uncommon sight.

“People see stuff like that going to a different site, didn’t even think twice about it,” Collins said.

Police said the second loader did not have a working GPS.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Collins at 586-469-6593.