Man stabbed, 3 others shot in 4 separate incidents across Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – Police are searching for information on a stabbing and three shootings that happened across Detroit‘s west side over the past couple of days.

Terry Street stabbing

A 27-year-old man was stabbed around 11 p.m. Wednesday (May 26) in the 13800 block of Terry Street on Detroit’s west side, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Officials said the attacker is unknown.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Ilene Street shooting

A 30-year-old man was shot around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (May 27) in the 15400 block of Ilene Street on Detroit’s west side, according to officials.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital by medics and listed in temporary serious condition.

The shooter is unknown, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Joy Road shooting

A 36-year-old man was shot around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Joy Road and Trinity Street on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

Authorities said they’re investigating whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed as stable, health officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Seven Mile Road shooting

A 36-year-old man told police around 5:15 a.m. Thursday that he had been shot in the area of West Seven Mile Road and Stahelin Avenue on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

The man said the shooter was unknown to him, according to authorities.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in temporary serious condition, police said.

Officials said the man was later arrested for multiple unrelated warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.