Local News

Woman shot and critically injured by unknown person after answering front door of Detroit home

Anyone with information on shooting of 26-year-old woman asked to call police

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 26-year-old woman was shot on Saturday at around 2:15 a.m. in the 14200 block of Kilbourne in Detroit, police say.

According to police, the victim heard someone knocking on the front door of a home she was inside of in the area. She was shot after going to answer the door.

The person who shot and injured the woman is unknown. She had to be hospitalized and is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940.

