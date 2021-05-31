Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Police: Man killed in shooting on I-75 in Detroit

Witnesses see suspect firing shots out of sunroof of car on freeway

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Scene of a shooting on I-75 in Detroit on May 30, 2021
Scene of a shooting on I-75 in Detroit on May 30, 2021

DETROIT – Police say a man was fatally shot while driving on I-75 in Detroit on Sunday.

According to authorities, a 22-year-old man was shot at while traveling southbound on I-75 near Mack Avenue at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday. Police say that witnesses saw someone in a white SUV shooting out of the sunroof at a black car, which was driven by the 22-year-old man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead, officials said. The suspect reportedly fled the scene following the shooting.

Officials do not believe that the shooting was random.

Michigan State Police closed the freeway for several hours for an investigation, but the freeway has since reopened.

No additional details have been provided at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

