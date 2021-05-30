Detroit Police Chief James Craig to retire Tuesday, June 1 after 44 years of service in law enforcement

DETROIT – Major changes are coming to the Detroit Police Department (DPD) next month.

On Tuesday, June 1 DPD Police Chief James Craig will officially retire.

He has been in law enforcement for 44 years and served as the city’s police chief for eight years.

James White will take over as interim police chief until a board of police commissioners along with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan work to find a permanent replacement. White is the former Detroit assistant police chief.

Rumors have circulated that Craig could be pursuing politics next and possibly run again incumbent Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Craig hasn’t announced a gubernatorial run, but sources told Local 4 News that he has met with the Republican Governor’s Association and the head of the Michigan GOP.

The latest polling showed Whitmer ahead of Craig by six points.

