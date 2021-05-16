Detroit Police Department 1st Assistant Chief Lashinda T. Stair to retire after 25 years of service to community

DETROIT – On Sunday, the Detroit Police Department announced that 1st Assistant Chief, Lashinda T. Stair, will be retiring after 25 years of service to the department and community.

Stair has been a staple in the department implementing many initiatives and programs aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens while supporting its members.

“I’ve had a remarkable career with Detroit Police, and am excited for the next chapter in my life,” said Stair.

“I am going to truly miss the men and women of this department. They have been phenomenal to work with, I have learned so much from them all, and I appreciate the many opportunities I have had.”

Stair will be working in the private sector, a transition she has been planning and preparing for a while.

During her tenure with the Detroit Police Department, Stair worked in multiple units, including the first Precinct, Psychological Services, the Equal Employment Opportunity Office, The Central District, the Training Center, the Support Services Bureau and Neighborhood Policing Bureau.

She has proven to be a dynamic leader with the ability to deliver results in high-pressure situations, said the Detroit Police Department in a news release.

Stair has held the rank of Police Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Inspector and Deputy Chief.

In March 2014, under the leadership of Detroit Police Chief James E. Craig, she made history by becoming the first Department member, and female, appointed to the rank of 1st Assistant Chief of Police, serving as the highest-ranking woman in the agency.

Stair has also been an active supporter of community efforts and organizations that help young people, especially women, around the city of Detroit, including Girls for Global Growth.

“These life experiences have shaped my perspective on the importance of education and the understanding of self-value and determination,” said Stair.

“It has inspired me to advocate for all young people; to encourage them to believe in themselves and follow their dreams, so they can one day be leaders in their own right.”

