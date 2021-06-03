40 charged in sweeping indictment involving Chicago-Detroit gang known as ‘Vice Lords’

40 charged in sweeping indictment involving Detroit gang known as the 'Vice Lords'

DETROIT – A three-year investigation across multiple cities led to dozens of arrests and sweeping charges Thursday against 40 people suspected to be a part of the group known as the Almighty Vice Lord Nation gang.

Authorities said the Vice Lords are a violent gang network that runs like a corporation, dealing guns and drugs.

It was the largest investigation of its kind. Thursday’s indictment went after multiple leaders and high ranking officials in Michigan and Illinois.

According to a 172 page indictment, 40 people were charged in connection with an elaborate network trafficking and selling drugs and guns from Detroit, Chicago and across the country.

38 of those charged are in police custody, while two remain at large. All 40 are believed to be members or associates of the massive Vice Lords gang. It’s estimated that there are more than 700 members in Michigan alone.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“We identified a group that has been terrorizing the streets of Detroit,” said Detroit ATF special agent in charge Jim Deir.

“This indictment is filed on a number of significant leaders, members and associates that are connected with this organization,” said Michigan Eastern District U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsim.

Officers raided a home on Hubbell Avenue in Detroit, where police said they found evidence of drugs, firearms and more.

“Today was pretty much a reckoning,” Deir said. “And the reckoning is the city of Detroit has had enough and the federal government has had enough.”

The person who lives at the home is believed to be in charge of the Michigan Vice Lords, Kevin Fordham -- also known as Spaghetti.

“The bottom line is they’re off the streets of Detroit,” Deir said. “Maybe tonight, Detroit can be just a little bit safer.”

Fordham -- along with several other suspected high-ranking members -- are looking at racketeering conspiracy charges, plus other accusations of extortion, stabbings and even murder.

“If they’ve got to kill somebody, they will,” Deir said. “If they have to shoot them, if they have to assault them physically, if they have to stab them, then they do that.”

A woman who claimed to be Fordham’s girlfriend spoke with Local 4. She said she was at the home on Hubbell Avenue when it was raided and what is listed in the indictment does not describe Fordham at all.

“I’ve been with this man for 17 years. We’re raising grandbabies together. I just don’t understand it,” she said. “He’s not that kind of guy. I think it’s just guilty by association.”

Authorities said the hierarchical structure of the gang has kept Fordham out of trouble.

“Mr. Fordham in this gang, has several layers of insulation to avoid detection from law enforcement,” Deir said.

