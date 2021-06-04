Detroit police: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Memorial Day

DETROIT – Police are searching for 16-year-old Madison Gregory, who last seen on May 31.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Madison was last seen at about 7:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of Chatham Street. Police said her mother reported that she left without permission while she was over there for a home visit and did not return. It was also reported that she has ran away in the past.

Madison Gregory Details Age 16 years old Height 5′5″ Weight 160 pounds Clothing Black shirt with “Detroit” printed on it and black shorts Other Blonde hair and blue eyes

Police said she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

