Partly Cloudy icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Memorial Day

Family reported Madison Gregory left the house without permission, police say

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Missing Teen
,
Madison Gregory
,
Detroit
,
Chatham Street
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
News
,
Detroit Police
,
DPD
,
DPD Sixth Precinct
,
Detroit Police Department
Madison Gregory
Madison Gregory (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 16-year-old Madison Gregory, who last seen on May 31.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Madison was last seen at about 7:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of Chatham Street. Police said her mother reported that she left without permission while she was over there for a home visit and did not return. It was also reported that she has ran away in the past.

Madison GregoryDetails
Age16 years old
Height5′5″
Weight160 pounds
ClothingBlack shirt with “Detroit” printed on it and black shorts
OtherBlonde hair and blue eyes

Police said she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: