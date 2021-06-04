Detroit police: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Memorial Day

DETROIT – Police are searching for 16-year-old Madison Gregory, who last seen on May 31.
According to the Detroit Police Department, Madison was last seen at about 7:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of Chatham Street. Police said her mother reported that she left without permission while she was over there for a home visit and did not return. It was also reported that she has ran away in the past.
|Madison Gregory
|Details
|Age
|16 years old
|Height
|5′5″
|Weight
|160 pounds
|Clothing
|Black shirt with “Detroit” printed on it and black shorts
|Other
|Blonde hair and blue eyes
Police said she is in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.