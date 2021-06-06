39-year-old critically injured by 3 men after attempted robbery

DETROIT – A 39-year-old man was critically injured after being shot following an attempted robbery, Detroit police say.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday in the 12000 block of Robson in Detroit.

Police say the victim was inside of a black Ford Focus along with three men who attempted to rob him.

The victim got out of the vehicle and as he started to run off one of the men fired a shot, hitting him.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240.

