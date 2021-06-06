Partly Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

39-year-old critically injured by 3 men after attempted robbery

Victim was shot while trying to escape situation

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Tags: 
News
,
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Police
,
Detroit Police Department
,
Injuries
,
Gunfire
,
Critical Injury
,
Attempted Robbery
,
Metro Detroit Police
Detroit Police Cruiser
Detroit Police Cruiser (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 39-year-old man was critically injured after being shot following an attempted robbery, Detroit police say.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday in the 12000 block of Robson in Detroit.

Police say the victim was inside of a black Ford Focus along with three men who attempted to rob him.

The victim got out of the vehicle and as he started to run off one of the men fired a shot, hitting him.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240.

READ MORE: Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: