Speeding driver dies in Roseville crash

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – One person died in a Roseville crash that happened shorty after 8 a.m. on Sunday, police say.
According to Roseville police, the crash took place after the driver of a passenger vehicle exited the east I-94 freeway onto the Little Mack Avenue exit ramp.
The driver was speeding and drove off the roadway.
Police say that the vehicle then drove through the grass median, struck a curb and went airborne over the entrance ramp of Little Mack Avenue to East I-94.
The car landed in an apartment complex parking lot and struck two unoccupied vehicles.
Read more: Macomb County headlines