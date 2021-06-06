Speeding driver dies in Roseville crash

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – One person died in a Roseville crash that happened shorty after 8 a.m. on Sunday, police say.

According to Roseville police, the crash took place after the driver of a passenger vehicle exited the east I-94 freeway onto the Little Mack Avenue exit ramp.

The driver was speeding and drove off the roadway.

Police say that the vehicle then drove through the grass median, struck a curb and went airborne over the entrance ramp of Little Mack Avenue to East I-94.

The car landed in an apartment complex parking lot and struck two unoccupied vehicles.

