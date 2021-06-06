Partly Cloudy icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Speeding driver dies in Roseville crash

Car landed in apartment complex parking lot, struck 2 unoccupied vehicles

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Tags: 
News
,
Roseville
,
Macomb County
,
Metro Detroit
,
Police
,
Crash
,
Fatal Crash
,
Roseville crash
,
grass median
,
Vehicle
,
Single Vehicle crash
Police lights
Police lights (Pexels stock image)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – One person died in a Roseville crash that happened shorty after 8 a.m. on Sunday, police say.

According to Roseville police, the crash took place after the driver of a passenger vehicle exited the east I-94 freeway onto the Little Mack Avenue exit ramp. 

The driver was speeding and drove off the roadway.

Police say that the vehicle then drove through the grass median, struck a curb and went airborne over the entrance ramp of Little Mack Avenue to East I-94.

The car landed in an apartment complex parking lot and struck two unoccupied vehicles.

Read more: Macomb County headlines

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: