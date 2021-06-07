Man in 20s hurt, woman arrested after shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say

DETROIT – A man in his 20s was shot and a woman was arrested after an argument on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday (June 6) in the 3400 block of East Vernor Highway, according to authorities.

Officials said two people got into an argument at the location, and a woman in her 20s fired shots.

A man in his 20s was accidentally struck by gunfire, police said. He was an innocent bystander, according to officials.

The woman was taken into custody, authorities said.