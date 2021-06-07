Police: Pregnant woman assaulted by man on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – Police say a man is likely facing several felony charges after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman on I-94 in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a woman who is four months pregnant was driving eastbound on I-94 with a man in the passenger seat. The man reportedly threatened to kill the woman, grabbing the steering wheel in an attempt to crash the vehicle near Cadieux Road.

The woman was able to stop the vehicle and escape on foot, but the man also exited the vehicle and chased her, police said. Witnesses reportedly saw the man grab the woman by the neck and attempt to strangle her. He also reportedly threw her onto the ground on the freeway.

MSP says troopers arrived at the scene and saw the woman on the ground in the middle of the freeway, suffering from multiple injuries from the assault. She was taken to the hospital. Details about her condition have not yet been released.

The alleged assailant was taken into police custody with the help of bystanders, officials said. He is being lodged at the Detroit Detention Center for several felony assault charges, though he has not yet been formally charged as of Monday morning.

The man’s identity has not been released pending charges and arraignment.

