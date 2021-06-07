Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling charged with murder

DETROIT – Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal Detroit shooting in May.

Appling is accused of shooting and killing Clyde Edmonds, 66, in Detroit after an argument between the two escalated on May 22. Police say Appling fired several shots that night, killing the 66-year-old man.

According to Detroit police, Applying and Edmonds are related by marriage. Officials say the argument between the two may have been related to a stolen gun.

Appling was arrested in Chelsea, Michigan on May 24 following a two-day manhunt.

Ad

Previously: Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling named Detroit murder suspect

On Friday, June 4, Appling was charged in Detroit with first-degree murder, in addition to three other felony firearms charges.

His arraignment date has not yet been released.

In 2018, the former basketball star faced 18 months of probation after police discovered heroin inside a vehicle he was driving. In 2017, Appling was sentenced to one year in prison after he plead guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and attempting to resist and obstruct a police officer.

Ad

Appling was a star at John J. Pershing High School in Detroit before playing for MSU from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

More: Local news