Partly Cloudy icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Former Clarenceville School District teacher accused of grooming students for sex charged with criminal sexual misconduct

Suspect accused of grooming students by sharing his phone number, buying gifts

Rod Meloni
, Reporter, CFP ®

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Tags: 
News
,
Crime
,
Education
,
Criminal Activity
,
Teachers
,
Sexual Assault
,
Metro Detroit
,
Charges
,
High School
,
Students
Former Livonia teacher faces sexual misconduct charges involving students
Former Livonia teacher faces sexual misconduct charges involving students

LIVONIA, Mich. – A former high school teacher from Berkley is accused of grooming students for sex.

The suspect, former choir instructor Jason Debandt, is charged with criminal sexual misconduct.

Debandt, 42, lived in Berkley and used to be a teacher in the Clarenceville School District. The district is headquartered in Livonia.

Police have described a disturbing pattern of so-called “grooming” that led to the former teacher being charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Police say at least eight former students at Clarenceville High School in Livonia came forward with allegations of misconduct.

According to investigators, Debandt would groom students by sharing his phone number, buying them gifts and talking to them on Snapchat.

Debandt’s attorney says he looks forward to proving his client is innocent.

Read more:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: