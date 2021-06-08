Former Clarenceville School District teacher accused of grooming students for sex charged with criminal sexual misconduct

LIVONIA, Mich. – A former high school teacher from Berkley is accused of grooming students for sex.

The suspect, former choir instructor Jason Debandt, is charged with criminal sexual misconduct.

Debandt, 42, lived in Berkley and used to be a teacher in the Clarenceville School District. The district is headquartered in Livonia.

Police have described a disturbing pattern of so-called “grooming” that led to the former teacher being charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Police say at least eight former students at Clarenceville High School in Livonia came forward with allegations of misconduct.

According to investigators, Debandt would groom students by sharing his phone number, buying them gifts and talking to them on Snapchat.

Debandt’s attorney says he looks forward to proving his client is innocent.

