Local News

37-year-old man injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say

Man listed in temporary serious condition, officials say

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Police lights. (KPRC/File)

DETROIT – A 37-year-old man was injured early Wednesday morning in a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 9) at Winthrop and Chalfonte streets, according to officials.

Authorities said the man was shot by an unknown person and transported by medical officials to a nearby hospital.

He is listed in temporary serious condition, police said.

No additional details about the incident have been revealed. Officials continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

