Partly Cloudy icon
83º

Local News

Man, 2 teens burned by flash fire in basement of Detroit home

59-year-old man has burns on whole front side of body

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Local
,
Fire
,
Detroit Fire
,
Basement Fire
,
Flash Fire
,
Detroit Fire Department
,
Detroit Police Department
,
Detroit Police
,
Detroit Firefighters
,
Trinity Street
,
Detroit's West Side
A fire truck.
A fire truck. (Pixabay)

DETROIT – A man and two teenagers were burned during a flash fire in the basement of a Detroit home, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning (June 9) in the 17500 block of Trinity Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Fire officials said a 59-year-old man and two teenage boys, ages 14 and 17, were working in the basement of a home with some sort of epoxy when the fumes came in contact with an open flame.

The reaction caused a flash fire. Both teenagers have burns on their faces and hands, officials said.

The 59-year-old man has burns on the whole front side of his body, according to firefighters.

No additional information was made available.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: