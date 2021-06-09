Man, 2 teens burned by flash fire in basement of Detroit home

DETROIT – A man and two teenagers were burned during a flash fire in the basement of a Detroit home, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning (June 9) in the 17500 block of Trinity Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Fire officials said a 59-year-old man and two teenage boys, ages 14 and 17, were working in the basement of a home with some sort of epoxy when the fumes came in contact with an open flame.

The reaction caused a flash fire. Both teenagers have burns on their faces and hands, officials said.

The 59-year-old man has burns on the whole front side of his body, according to firefighters.

No additional information was made available.