Police: Man, 55, shot, killed by son inside Southfield home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police say a 55-year-old Southfield man who died Tuesday night was shot by his son.

According to Southfield police, at about 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, a 55-year-old man was shot at a home in the 17000 block of Cornell Road. Officials administered lifesaving efforts when they arrived at the scene, and then took the man to a nearby hospital, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say the man was shot by his 22-year-old son following an argument between the two. The son fled the scene following the shooting, but police say he was found shortly after.

The 22-year-old man, whose identity has not been released pending arraignment, is currently being held at the Southfield Police Department. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 9 or Thursday, June 10.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

