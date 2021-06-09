Police investigate after 55-year-old man shot, killed in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 55-year-old man has died after being shot Tuesday in Southfield.

According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident happened at about 8:19 p.m. in the 17000 block of Cornell Road.

Police and emergency rescue personnel responded to a report of a man who was shot. The victim, a Southfield resident, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is not yet in custody, but police said they were known to the victim.

An investigation is ongoing.

