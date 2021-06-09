Video: Thieves beat, rob man of gold chain at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – A man was attacked when thieves targeted him for his gold chain on Detroit’s west side.

The incident happened at a Mobil gas station in the area of West Warren Avenue and Grand Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed the thieves chasing the man into the gas station. They tackled him to ground and took his chain, valued at $20,000, before taking off in a vehicle.

The gas station owner said he recognized one of the thieves as someone who had previously stolen jewelry before from a customer.

Watch the full report in the video above.

