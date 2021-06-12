2 children, 2 adults injured in Romulus crash caused by driver speeding over 100 mph

ROMULUS, Mich. – Adults and children were injured in a Romulus crash caused by speeding that happened on eastbound I-94 and Merriman Road at 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

One of the children, a 2-year-old, is in critical condition at a Metro Detroit hospital. Initially, officers performed CPR on the child until the EMS arrived.

The second child, a 7-month-old, is listed in serious condition.

A 25-year-old woman is also in critical condition. The fourth victim, a man, is in serious condition.

According to police, the 25-year-old woman was driving a 2008 Nissan recklessly and speeding over 100 mph.

She lost control and struck a sign post. All four were inside of the vehicle at the time. Police say it appears the child restraint seats were not used properly.

Officials plan on inspecting the vehicle and car seat inside it.

