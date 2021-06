The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash.

DETROIT – The Allen Park Police Department is seeking help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle critically injured a pedestrian. Witnesses describe the vehicle as a Ford Taurus.

The hit-and-run crash happened near Krispy Kreme donuts at 15050 Southfield Road in Allen Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allen Park police.

