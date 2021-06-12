Fans excited to be back in the stands for 2021 Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT – Thousands of fans were thrilled to be together for Detroit’s first major event after Michigan’s outdoor capacity limits were lifted.

The drivers said they’re thrilled to be back too, especially since the 2020 race was canceled due to COVID.

As drivers vied for pole position, fans jockied for a closer point of view of the Belle Isle Raceway. Some stuck it out in the shade to escape the heat and humidity, while others picked sunnier spots. Regardless of where they sat, everyone said they were happy to be back.

