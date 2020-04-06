2020 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix canceled due to coronavirus

DETROIT – The 2020 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race on Belle Isle had been scheduled for the weekend of May 29-31.

“We’re definitely disappointed,” race organizers said in a statement. “But it’s clearly the right decision to help protect the health, safety and well-being of the spectators, partners, vendors, volunteers, employees and event participants.”

The Detroit Grand Prix is scheduled to return June 4-6, 2021.