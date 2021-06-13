Cloudy icon
66º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police: 31-year-old man stabbed by unknown suspects inside Greektown business

Victim in critical condition, police say

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Beaubien Boulevard
,
Stabbing
,
Stabbings
,
Detroit Crime
,
Local Crime
,
Crime
Detroit police: 31-year-old man stabbed by unknown suspects inside Greektown business
Detroit police: 31-year-old man stabbed by unknown suspects inside Greektown business

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was stabbed by unknown suspects inside a business in Detroit’s Greektown.

Detroit police officers said they saw a large fight in the 600 block of Beaubien Boulevard and when they dispersed the crowd they located the victim.

Read: Detroit Police Department adds extra patrols in Greektown under new safety plan

Officers transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Read: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: