Meet the family of volunteers who turned the Detroit Grand Prix into a yearly tradition

DETROIT – Having a good team can mean the difference between taking home a win or going home empty handed -- the same goes for the other side of the track.

Having a good team of volunteers makes race day run smoothly. Local 4 spoke with one family of volunteers who made the Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear a family affair.

Shawn Fitzgerald is a race fan and has been volunteering for the Grand Prix for nearly 3 decades. She signed up on a whim.

“Friends of mine that I was going to college with learned about it and said, ‘Do you want to try?’ And two weeks later we were in Downtown Detroit working on the race,’” Fitzgerald said.

She met her husband while volunteering and they’ve been married for almost 25 years. They have two daughters that also volunteer with the Grand Prix.

