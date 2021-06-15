Metro Detroit weather: High temperatures in the 70s with low humidity expected Wednesday

DETROIT – We’re finally locked into some perfect conditions, but how long will our luck hold out?

Pleasant Period

We were going to call this a pleasant ‘stretch’, but it may not last long enough to hold that title. High temperatures in the 70s with low humidity will be with us again Wednesday before the heat starts to build. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Humidity really comes back to muggy levels by the second half of Friday. But that’s really the only day we have to deal with that kind of humidity.

On the other end of that spectrum, low temperatures will be in the 40s in most locations, waking up on Wednesday morning. That marks the coldest point of the forecast.

What a Weekend

A cold front that sweeps through Friday will scour out the humidity, bringing us back to relatively dry air for the weekend. Temperatures cool a bit, but stay close to normal, around 80 degrees. Plus, both days will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Mornings won’t be as chilly as Wednesday. Lows will be near or above normal for Saturday and Sunday. This is a great way to usher in summer. The season officially begins at 11:32 PM Sunday evening.

Not Much Rain

There are two days where rainfall is likely. Friday, expect some morning showers with another round of rain and storms likely when the cold front passes through in the evening and overnight. Any rain should be gone before the sun comes up on Saturday. Monday will be our other shot at getting wet. Showers and thunderstorms are likely starting early in the day. Last week’s rain was feast or famine, with some areas picking up four inches according to radar estimates. A lot more of us saw very little, so the drought is likely to persist in much of the area for the foreseeable future.

