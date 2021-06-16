Metro Detroit weather: High temperatures to return, severe weather threats on the horizon

DETROIT – Heat will be building as we head into the weekend. And storms will be returning to our backyard as well.

Warming Trend

We’ve hovered just below normal highs for the last two days. But we’ll have no trouble getting above that mark for the rest of the week. Highs return to the mid 80s on Thursday and will stay there through Friday.

Humidity levels will remain low Thursday, but we’ll be noticeably muggy to close the work week. Humidity will drop again for the weekend. We’ll lose a few degrees on the thermometer, so its going to be a seasonably warm start to summer. That officially begins just before midnight Sunday night.

Stormy Friday

You can imagine with our hottest temperatures and highest humidity on Friday, thunderstorm chances are a good bet. And you’d collect on that! Our South Zone is in a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) for severe weather for Friday, with the remainder of the area in a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5).

We’re expecting two rounds of showers and storms. The first will be moving in prior to daybreak, and it should be weakening. The severe focus will likely be in the afternoon and early evening. We’ll have some relatively high levels of instability for storms to work with, plus the extra lift of an approaching cold front. Even though the strongest storms should remain in Indiana and Ohio, be alert for strong winds early Friday evening. Everything should be gone by midnight.

Back to Pleasantville

Temperatures cool again by the start of next week. So we can expect next Tuesday and Wednesday to look like clones of this Tuesday and Wednesday, but without the 30-degree morning lows some of us woke up to!

Tracking the weather: