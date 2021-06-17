Mother, 3 children hospitalized after apartment catches fire in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – A Southwest Detroit family was rushed to the hospital after an apartment catches fire.

The fire happened on Cypress Street, south of Michigan Avenue.

The mother and two of her children go out safe, but when firefighters arrived, there was an infant trapped in the second floor unit.

“The infant on the second floor, it’s unknown whether or not there was smoke inhalation but the child was breathing,” said Detroit Fire Department Battalion Chief Darnell Stewart. “They put the latter up to the second floor in order to initiate rescue but they also went in through the front door. The child and firefighter came out through the front door.”

A furnace is believed to have caused the fire.

The mother and three children are now being treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital.

