2-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shooting at I-75 near McNichols Road

Police search for suspect

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

2 children shot on I-75 near McNichols Road
DETROIT – A 2-year-old has died and a 9-year-old is in serious condition following a freeway shooting Thursday at Interstate 75.

According to Michigan State Police, the shooting happened near McNichols Road.

Detroit Police Interim Police Chief James White said the suspect’s vehicle is a silver Chrysler 300 with no license plate, last seen on I-75 at John R Street.

Authorities are investigating. The freeway is closed at McNichols Road.

