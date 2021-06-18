2-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shooting at I-75 near McNichols Road

DETROIT – A 2-year-old has died and a 9-year-old is in serious condition following a freeway shooting Thursday at Interstate 75.
According to Michigan State Police, the shooting happened near McNichols Road.
Detroit Police Interim Police Chief James White said the suspect’s vehicle is a silver Chrysler 300 with no license plate, last seen on I-75 at John R Street.
Authorities are investigating. The freeway is closed at McNichols Road.
Stay with Local 4/ClickOnDetroit as more information becomes available.
Shooting Investigation: Metro South Post and Special Investigation detectives are responding to south I-75 near McNichols for a freeway shooting. Two victims are being transported to Children’s hospital. Troopers are in the process of shutting the freeway down. pic.twitter.com/z8j6RUQbaB— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 18, 2021