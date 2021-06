DETROIT – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting took place on Livernois Avenue at McGraw Avenue close to I-94.

According to police, a vehicle pulled up to the victim’s car and opened fire.

A 63-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital.

The surviving victim is in critical condition.

No one has been arrested.

