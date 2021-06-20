Monroe County Sheriff’s Office believes speed was a factor in fatal 3-vehicle collision on M-50

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon on M-50 in Dundee Township.

According to authorities, just after 2 p.m., 32-year-old man from Adrian was driving a 2007 Saturn Aura eastbound on M-50 and drove off the road briefly. Police said the driver of the Saturn re-entered M-50 and rear-ended a 2011 Ford Focus, which was drove into a ditch. The Saturn then crossed the centerline and collided with a 2007 Toyota Corolla that was driving westbound on M-50.

The driver of the Aura was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Corolla, a 64-year-old man from Inkster, was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by helicopter.

The driver of the Ford Focus reported minor injuries.

Police believe the driver of the Aura was excessively speeding at the time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7557.

