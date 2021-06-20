Partly Cloudy icon
70º

Local News

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office believes speed was a factor in fatal 3-vehicle collision on M-50

Man drove off the road and struck a vehicle before crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting another vehicle, police say

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Crash
,
Collision
,
Fatal Crash
,
Fatal Collision
,
Dundee Township
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Deadly Crash
,
Deadly Collision
,
Dennison Road
,
Monroe County
,
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
,
M-10
Photo does not have a caption

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon on M-50 in Dundee Township.

According to authorities, just after 2 p.m., 32-year-old man from Adrian was driving a 2007 Saturn Aura eastbound on M-50 and drove off the road briefly. Police said the driver of the Saturn re-entered M-50 and rear-ended a 2011 Ford Focus, which was drove into a ditch. The Saturn then crossed the centerline and collided with a 2007 Toyota Corolla that was driving westbound on M-50.

The driver of the Aura was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Corolla, a 64-year-old man from Inkster, was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by helicopter.

The driver of the Ford Focus reported minor injuries.

Police believe the driver of the Aura was excessively speeding at the time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7557.

More: Monroe County news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: