31-year-old man shot multiple times, killed at Detroit apartment building, police say

DETROIT – A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a Detroit apartment building, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. Friday (June 18) in the 5000 block of East Outer Drive, according to authorities.

Officials said the 31-year-old was shot multiple times by an armed man who fled the scene in an older silver Buick. The suspected shooter fled with another man, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the 31-year-old, they said. Medical officials took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Detroit police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.