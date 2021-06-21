Passenger shot when 2 drivers exchange words following near-crash in Detroit

DETROIT – A passenger was shot over the weekend during a road rage incident that began with a near-crash and escalated when the involved drivers exchanged angry words, police said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday (June 20) on Telegraph Road near Grand River Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Police said a woman was driving north on Telegraph Road when she and the driver of a northbound silver sedan nearly crashed.

The two drivers exchanged words, and the someone in the sedan pulled out a weapon and fired, according to officials.

The woman’s passenger was struck by gunfire, police said. She drove him to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The sedan continued heading north on Telegraph Road after the shooting, authorities said. One of the men had a medium build, a light brown complexion and a beard, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.