18-year-old son in custody after Canton Township police officer killed in Brighton home

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Police have released several new details about what they found when responding to a fatal shooting on Woodlake Drive in Brighton on Monday (June 21).

The victim has been identified as Edward Jagst, 48, a Canton Township police officer who worked as the Plymouth High School resource officer.

Jagst’s teenage daughter called 911 and reported that her brother had just shot their father. When officers arrived they found Jagst in bed with a fatal gunshot wound.

Plymouth High School teacher Scott Thomas said it’s still hard to believe what happened to Jagst.

“I think a lot of us are just, we don’t know how to comprehend what happened,” Thomas said. “We gotta take everyday as if it were our last and live everyday to the fullest and appreciate what we have in our lives.”

Jagst’s 18-year-old son fled the scene after the shooting. Officers were able to take Jagst’s son into custody without incident after the teen had a conversation with his mother.

The gun police believe was used in the shooting was found in the car the 18-year-old was driving when he was arrested. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear.

“He had a huge impact on everybody that came in contact with him. He was what at true friend should be,” Thomas said.

The 18-year-old is still in custody at the Livingston County Jail awaiting arraignment.

“Plymouth-Canton Community Schools is deeply saddened by the unexpected death of Officer Ed Jagst, who served the students, families, and staff at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park for several years as one of our valued School Resource Officers,” said Monica L. Merritt, P-CCS Superintendent of Schools. Officer Jagst made an incredibly positive impact on the lives of countless students and staff during his time with P-CCS. He will be fondly remembered for his passionate dedication to our school community, his engaging and fun personality, and his endless commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students, every day. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones during this very difficult time.” Plymouth Canton Community Schools

