Police investigating after man, woman found dead inside Detroit home with 6-month-old son unharmed

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Monday in a Detroit home with their 6-month-old child inside.

The victims were found at about 4:16 p.m. in the 18000 block of Northlawn Street.

The family said the 31-year-old man was found bound upstairs and the 27-year-old woman was found in the basement. The child, who is the son of both victims, was found unharmed.

According to the family, both victims suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. They made it clear that they know who is responsible and that the person was at the home a day prior.

As of Monday night, the Detroit Police Department would only confirm the victims’ ages and said that a weapon was recovered inside the home. The department would not confirm whether there is a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

