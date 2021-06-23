Detroit police seek suspected gunman in shooting on city’s west side

Police said the suspect has a tattoo of lips on his neck and left in a Chevrolet Equinox.

DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspected gunman in a shooting Sunday on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, an argument at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Livernois Avenue and the Davison Freeway resulted in a shooting. Police said the 27-year-old victim was shot twice and the suspected gunman left in a Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unknown woman.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the suspected gunman has a tattoo of lips on his neck.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

