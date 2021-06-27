Highland Park Police Department relocated due to flooding, State of Emergency declared

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A State of Emergency was declared Saturday by Highland Park mayor Hubert Yopp after multiple roads, businesses and homes were flooded.

“I am aware of the severity of damage caused by these storms, and I am contacting officials from Wayne County, the state of Michigan as well as FEMA to make sure Highland Park residents have access to all available resources,” Yopp said.

Highland Park Police were also impacted by the torrential rains and severe flooding. Due to extensive flooding, the police department has moved temporarily to 13333 Hamilton Avenue, just south of the Davison Freeway. The contact number -- 313-852-7338 -- remains the same.

